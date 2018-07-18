Police have arrested Terry Wayne King II and charged him w/Injury to a Child - Serious Bodily Injury in connection the attack on a 13-yr-old girl walking to her bus stop.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested Terry Wayne King II and charged him with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony in connection to an attack on a 13-yr-old girl walking to her bus stop.

“This was a senseless, violent act,” a detective said at a news conference Wednesday.

King was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

The victim remains in a hospital in serious condition, police said.

#PressConference – update on assault of 13-year-old girl. Arrest has been made. https://t.co/xRg8ZaCqw3 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) July 18, 2018

She was attacked near the corner of Calmont Avenue and Laredo Drive in April but was able to escape and run for help.

King allegedly fled the scene..

Fort Worth ISD said the teen attends International Newcomers Academy.