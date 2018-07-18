GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP/CBS Local) – A woman says her request for a specialty license plate to honor her wife has been denied by the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Amy Bright told WFMY-TV in Greensboro she wanted a plate reading “LSBNSNLV,” for “lesbians in love.”

The DMV issued a statement saying the agency has the right to deny any license plate it deems “offensive to good taste and decency.”

The Greenville woman said it’s ridiculous she can’t celebrate her wife this way. Bright notes her request has no curse words or hate speech. She said she previously had a plate reading “OUTLSBN,” for “out lesbian.”

She is appealing and says she’ll sue if the appeal is denied.

The DMV says it has rejected more than 7,000 license plate requests over the years.

