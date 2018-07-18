FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second year in a row Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth hosted a robotics competition for Fort Worth ISD students.

The students built their robots and competed in challenges where the robots had to pick up tennis balls called “Particles” and drop them into scoring zones on a 12 foot by 12 foot foam rink.

Hae Reh, a soon to be senior at Trimble Tech said, “I’m very competitive so it makes me excited to play and I just want to enjoy it and win.”

He said the competition is stiff but it’s also very fun.

Walter Perada is a robotics teacher and said while the competition provides a lot of excitement it also offers the students real life lesson that will serve them well in the future as they pursue careers in Science, Technology, Education, and Math also known as STEM.

Perada added, “They have to first think about the problem. ‘What is the problem?’ After that they have to come up with some possible solutions, and then apply those solutions.”

More than 200 students participated in the competition.