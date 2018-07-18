MURPHY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman went into the Bank of America branch Wednesday at 113 E. FM 544 in Murphy, Texas and poured lighter fluid and gasoline on the lobby floor and demanded cash.

Murphy Police said alert tellers and office personnel called 9-1-1 at around 1:25 p.m., and when Murphy officers arrived on the scene, the 36-year-old suspect ran out of the building toward her car.

“Police elected not to draw weapons as no immediate danger to themselves or surrounding individuals was apparent,” the department said in a news release. “They did, however, attempted to impede her escape by tasing her. When that proved unsuccessful, officers used pepper spray on the woman.”

Police said when she reached her car, she pulled a small child out of the vehicle and attempted to use the child as a shield. She eventually surrendered.

She was arrested and remanded to the Collin County Detention Center where she remains.

Out of an abundance of caution, the child was taken to Children’s Medical Center to ensure that the child did not suffer any consequences from the pepper spray that had been used on the woman.

No injuries were reported.

Identification of the suspect and her relation to the child are currently being verified.

Murphy is about 25 miles north of Dallas.