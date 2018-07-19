AC Units Not Working At Some Church Summer Camps

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of children are spending their day at summer camps – held inside area churches. The camps are hosted by Project Transformation North Texas.

The executive director of the non-profit says there have been some cooling challenges.

“Here at Casa Linda United Methodist Church, we do all our recreational activity in the gym, which has four units. Only one is working,” says executive director, Alyson Gregory Richter.

About 200 children and college volunteers in a total of three churches are coping with broken air conditioners.

“Dealing with kids, they don’t seem to notice the heat. It’s really our college-age young adults. The adults that volunteer let us know. They’re the ones you kind of see the sweat dripping from,” adds Richter.

She says fan donations would really help.

That summer camp runs through next Thursday, July 26.