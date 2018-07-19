DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Journey to the surface of the sun… uh, no just another day in Texas! And in these dog days of summer the Dallas Zoo is giving families a break.

Today is Dollar Day at the zoo and thousands are expected to brave the heat to take advantage of the deal.

On their website the Dallas Zoo explains that Dollar Day is their way to thank the community that they say supports them year-round. The event happens every year and makes the zoo affordable for the entire family — with the cost of admission only $1 per guest.

But with the chance for another day of record-breaking temperatures, it’s recommended you arrive early to beat the heat and the big crowds.

There are some ways to stay cool while at the zoo… hanging out with the penguins in the air-conditioning is one. There will also be spray fans, water bottle refill stations and extra water misting stations around the park to keep guests cool and hydrated.

There will be plenty of shade as visitors walk around the exhibits. There are also a number of snack deals inside the park, including $2 hot dogs, chips, and sodas, and $1 canned water.

The Dallas Zoo also recommends you –

GET THERE EARLY. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and gates at 9 a.m., but lines will begin forming at the entrances well before that.

TAKE THE DART Red Line. Parking is limited.

GO WITH A PLAN. Take a look at a map of the Zoo before leaving and figure out your plan for the day. Also consider which shows you want to attend and verify their start times.

PREPARE FOR THE WEATHER. The forecast calls for sun, with temperatures at 107 degrees. Take sunscreen and stay hydrated.

PACK YOUR PATIENCE. The Zoo is going to be crowded. Dollar Day is always one of the busiest. Be patient if you encounter lines and be nice to fellow visitors.

SPEAK UP IF YOU NEED HELP. If you have a question, problem, or just need directions, find a uniformed staffer and ask for help.

Parking lots open at 7 a.m. and gates at the Dallas Zoo are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for children and adults is $1, but guests under 2-years-old get in free.