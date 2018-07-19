ERCOT predicted North Texans would use no more than 72,974 Megawatts at ANY POINT this summer. We just used 73,259 Megawatts. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Extreme heat has caused the state’s biggest electrical grid to shatter its all-time record peak for electric power demand twice in one day.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates that grid that covers most of the state, says demand peaked at 73,259 megawatts between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, breaking the previous hour’s record of 72,691 megawatts. The previous record of 71,438 megawatts was only one day old, having been set between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

One megawatt is about enough electricity to power about 200 homes during hot weather running air conditioners.

ERCOT sent CBS 11 News a statement: “We are headed as a state into even more extreme temperatures than we’ve seen in the past few days” said ERCOT spokesperson Theresa Gage. “Everyone in the ERCOT market – from our operators to generators to transmission providers to retailers – is doing what they can to keep the power on for consumers.”