GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In just a matter of days, police have investigated multiple hit-and-run accidents across North Texas.

Thursday, Jeffery Body was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 27-year-old man on Stemmons Freeway last weekend.

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after someone hit him then drove away this morning on LBJ Freeway in Dallas. Earlier this week, Kallie Wright was arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man riding his bicycle in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie police report they’ve responded to nearly 500 hit-and-run accidents so far this year. While that number seems high, the crimes range from just hitting a parked car and leaving to Sunday’s incident.

Thursday the family affected by Sunday’s accident remembered their loved one, Calvin John Middleton Jr., by hosting a vigil at Line Drive Indoor Batting Cages in Cedar Hill. Middleton Jr.’s family, friends and fellow cyclists were in attendance.

“I’m trying to hold on,” Calvin Middleton Sr. said.

“This has been extremely hard for all of us,” Middleton Jr.’s cousin Isaac Williams said.

The impact Middleton Jr. had on others was seen at the candlelight vigil.

“It says a lot about him as a person,” Williams said.

Early Sunday morning the 42-year-old father of two was killed while riding his bike on Belt Line near I-20 in Grand Prairie. Police said 38 year-old Wright hit him with her car, then left.

“We’ve become numb in our feelings to her when she could have stayed there to help,” Williams said.

Middleton Jr. died doing something he loved. Thursday night his cycling club came to the vigil. They celebrated his passions, but were still visibly upset over what happened.

“For someone to be so careless not just to have an accident, but not to go back and render aid.. I don’t understand how that can happen,”Sheryl Porter said.

“No one should go through it,” Williams said.

As Middleton Jr.’s family and friends continue to find closure they’re making a plea.

“Don’t ever leave an accident,” Middleton Sr. said.

They don’t want what happened to their loved one to happen to anyone else.

This Saturday, Middleton Jr.’s cycling club is hosting a 35-mile ride in his honor.

The first five miles will be in silence.