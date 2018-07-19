US President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose ahead a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo credit: ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has asked national security adviser John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in the fall.

That’s the latest update Thursday from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders following Trump’s meeting with Putin earlier this week in Finland.

In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

Sanders says “those discussions are already underway” for a fall meeting between the two presidents.

It presumably would take place at the White House, but Sanders did not say where Trump and Putin would meet.

In a tweet about Putin earlier Thursday, Trump said, “I look forward to our second meeting.”