Have you seen Libby Elizabeth Michelle Davis? Call Plano police if so. (photo courtesy: Andy Bruner)

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police are searching for a 28-year-old woman who drove her car off the freeway into a grove of small trees then fled on foot.

It happened at George Bush Tollway and the exit to Preston Road on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

Libby Elizabeth Michelle Davis’ family wants desperately to find the young mother. She’s 5’7″ with brown eyes and hair. She was wearing black gym shorts and a black tank at the time of the crash.

Her family said she wasn’t injured in the crash but left the car on foot without her cell phone or purse or any identification. They also said Davis is suffering from severe depression and anxiety.

Police searched for her with dogs and helicopters for several hours ‘yet found no trace of her.

Anyone who knows anything about Davis’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Plano police.

