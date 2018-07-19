Filed Under:burglars, burglary suspects, dallas police, insurance office, Local TV, Surveillance Video
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects captured on surveillance video at a Southeast Dallas insurance office.

Police said on July 13 around 1:20 a.m., the suspects forced their way into the office in the 2500 block of S. Buckner Blvd.

The suspects used a sledge hammer to open the safe and took approximately $2,000.

It is believed the suspects are responsible for multiple burglaries of insurance companies in the Pleasant Grove area of southeast Dallas.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects can call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477)

 

