By Cristin Severance
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A CBS11 viewer stepped up in a big way to help a North Texas woman who spent weeks living with a tube protruding from her back.

Doctors installed the tube in June to relieve pressure on Amy Boykin’s kidney.

Amy Boykin – kidney stone patient

Amy Boykin – kidney stone patient

She thought the doctors would remove the tube and the stone a few days later. It was only after the tube was put in that Boykin says she learned the removal of both were considered outpatient procedures. Boykin’s insurance, Medicare A, only covers inpatient services.

Boykin was hospitalized twice in six weeks for infections relating to the tube. Minutes after her story aired, viewers contacted Consumer Justice asking how they could help.

One of those people was Jim, a retired widower. “I had the option of being able to do something about it, so I did.”

He paid for the entire procedure, which cost approximately $4,000. He says he’s never done anything like that before, but Boykin’s story resonated with him. “I just felt compelled. Otherwise she’s just going to go on until she has a more serious problem, and that’s wrong.”

Boykin said she’s still getting used to living without the tube, and she’s so thankful to Jim for all he’s done. “I had to meet him… it would be an honor to shake his hand.” Consumer Justice was there as Jim came to check up on her after the surgery. Boykin says she’s blown away by the generosity of a perfect stranger. “There really aren’t words for what he’s done for me.”

Doctors installed a stent after removing the tube and the kidney stone.

Boykin is scheduled to get it removed next week, and plans to use the proceeds from a GoFundMe account to pay those medical bills and her living expenses until she’s back on her feet.

 

