NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Electricity delivery company Oncor is preparing for the potential for significant power outages during the North Texas heat wave.

Storm Mode is an internal designation Oncor uses when there’s the expectation of severe thunder or snow/ice storms that they also use for excessive heat.

Right now they are taking power outages on a case by case basis.

If they see outages as becoming more of a problem, they will pre-position crews and equipment in places that will allow them to repair outages quicker.

There are fewer than 100 outages in North Texas as of 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Oncor was asking the public to conserve electricity Friday. “Conservation is key when we see these increasing temperatures,” said Oncor Meteorologist Jen Myers. “Increasing temperatures means increasing energy usage.”

Officials asked companies to turn off lights and raise thermostats wherever possible. They said closing blinds and curtains can also help save energy.

To see Oncor’s outage map, click here.

The DFW broke a record on Thursday, July 19, reaching 108 degrees.