NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The triple-digit temperatures happening across all of North Texas can be dangerous and even deadly. MedStar Mobile Healthcare, in Tarrant County, saw a near record number of calls Thursday and are expecting more today.

Though you may not be outside for long, expert say it takes less than an hour to dehydrate in triple-digit temperatures.

Heat stress, heat fatigue, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are all forms of hyperthermia. It’s important to find ways to stay cool and know the signs of hyperthermia.

MedStar Field Operations Supervisor Emily Hill suggests getting out of the heat, removing anything (hat, scarf) from their head, slowly sipping water (preferably cool) and putting an ice pack on your neck.

“When you’re dehydrating you’ll start feeling muscle cramps. You’ll start feeling tired. You’ll notice the sweat, that you’re feeling real hot,” she said. “When you start feeling sick to your stomach, you get lightheaded, dizzy and you start feeling confused that’s when you’ve enter the heat exhaustion, heat stroke point.”

Untreated heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke suddenly and cause unconsciousness within minutes. Older adults, the very young, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at highest risk in the extreme heat. However, even young and healthy people can be negatively affected during very hot weather.

As we enter another hot weekend, North Texans are being encouraged to stay hot weather aware: