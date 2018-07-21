DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer has died after he was struck by a suspected drunk driver while on a motorcycle.

According to police, officer Jamie Givens was blocking roads for a funeral escort Saturday morning on his motorcycle when he was struck.

Givens was a 32-year veteran with the department.

In a news conference in front of Baylor Hospital, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall confirmed the death of Givens.

Sources tell CBS 11 the driver who struck and killed Givens was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.