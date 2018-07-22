DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An overnight crime spree led the arrests of six juveniles. Police say they were involved in four armed robberies in Dallas before they were arrested in Mesquite.

One of those robberies was caught on surveillance video in north Oak Cliff, where it showed a couple having guns pointed at them.

Tangie Nadimi, who lives next to the couple that was robbed, said they are still shaken. “It was so terrifying,” she said. “They were completely ambushed, and it was hard to watch.”

Surveillance cameras captured the couple walking their dog outside their home in the 1800 block of Stevens Bluff Lane when a black car pulled up. A group of juveniles then got out of the car, pointed guns at them and demanded the couple’s belongings.

According to police, the suspects stole a person’s car at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Pentagon Parkway. They then robbed a person in the 900 block of Elsbeth Avenue where they demanded the victim’s belongings at gunpoint and assaulted him.

In addition to the robbery involving the couple walking their dog, the suspects also robbed a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in the 2300 block of Crow Creek Drive. The suspects had their weapons drawn and assaulted the delivery driver and took his cash.

After a short chase, Dallas police said the suspects were arrested in Mesquite. Several weapons were recovered from them.

Nadimi said she’s happy to hear they have been caught, but she’ll be making some changes.

“There’s been some discussion for gates in the community. There’s also been discussion of putting up some sort of barrier,” said Nadimi.

Another neighbor said they’re putting up additional cameras, trying to make sure every angle of the neighborhood is covered.