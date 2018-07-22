A memorial was set up for Dallas officer Jamie Givens who was killed by a suspected drunk driver. (CBS11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A memorial was set up for a Dallas police officer who was killed Saturday morning when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver while on his motorcycle.

At the memorial, there are heartfelt notes, flowers, balloons and a motorcycle on display to remember Senior Cpl. Earl “Jamie” Givens. Some officers were seen stopping at the memorial to remember and reflect.

Givens was killed when he was struck by a driver while he was on his motorcycle and was blocking roads for a funeral escort Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

He was a 32-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department and leaves behind two sons.

Givens was dedicated to the Assist the Officer Foundation, raising money for officers and their families who need it. A fund was set up for the family of Givens.

Adrian Breedlove, 25, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He has since bonded out of jail.