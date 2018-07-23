NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Record heat has settled deep in the heart of Texas as temperatures in some Central Texas cities set all-time record highs.

The National Weather Service says Waco officially reported a high temperature of 114 degrees around 5 p.m., beating the city’s previous all-time record of 112 degrees set in Aug. 11, 1969.

A cool front pushed its way through North Texas, but did little to alter the triple digit temperatures.

Burnet, in the Texas Hill Country, reached 110 degrees, matching its all-time high set Aug. 28, 2011.

Camp Mabry in Austin reported a high of 110 degrees, breaking its July record of 109 degrees set July 26, 1954.