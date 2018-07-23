DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Officer Jerry Tames for the second time this month.

On Monday, July 23 he was arrested for repeated violation of a protective order.

On July 3, he was arrested for “harassment and assault family violence.”

Police said Officer Tames has been with the department since May 2014 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

He has been on administrative leave since the previous criminal and administrative investigations.

No other details on this case have been released.