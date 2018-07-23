Filed Under:assault family violence, dallas police, domestic violence, Local TV, Officer Arrested, Officer Jerry Tames, Protective Order, violation of a protective order

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Officer Jerry Tames for the second time this month.

On Monday, July 23 he was arrested for repeated violation of a protective order.

Officer Jerry Tames

On July 3, he was arrested for “harassment and assault family violence.”

Police said Officer Tames has been with the department since May 2014 and was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

He has been on administrative leave since the previous criminal and administrative investigations.

No other details on this case have been released.

