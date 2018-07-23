DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The city’s largest police association demanded answers today after a magistrate set “an extremely low bail” for the man charged with killing a Dallas Police officer on Saturday.

“It is reprehensible that Adrian Breedlove … was given a $76,000 bail allowing him to spend less than one day in jail,” DPA President Mike Mata said in a statement issued early this morning. “This was a violent death caused by a man whose blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit….”

Senior Corporal Jamie Givens died Saturday while working traffic control for another officer’s funeral escort. The man accused of hitting him, Adrian Breedlove, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and later bonded out of jail.

Mata noted Givens was “a 55-year old father of two who was only months away from retirement.”

“We demand to know if District Attorney Faith Johnson asked a district court judge to require a more substantial bond for such a heinous crime,” Mata said. “If she made no such effort then perhaps it’s time to find a District Attorney who takes more seriously the killing of police officers.”

CBS 11 News has reached out to the district attorney’s office for reaction. There was no word early Monday.

Funeral services for Corporal Givens will be Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano. A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at the Central Patrol Division on South Hall Street.

