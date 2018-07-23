Filed Under:150th anniversary, dog breed, Golden Retrievers, Local TV, Scottish Highlands
SCOTLAND, United Kingdom (CBSDFW.COM) – A dog lover’s dream.
More than 360 Golden Retrievers filled a field in the Scottish Highlands on at an event last week marking the 150th anniversary of the breed.

Video footage shared on Instagram captured the mass gathering at Guisachan House in Tomich.

adogs Happy 150th To The Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers (Instagram: @puppy.diaries)

The event was organized to celebrate the founding of the Golden Retriever breed by Lord Tweedmouth of the Guisachan estate, according to the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.

This year marks 150 years since the first time the Golden Retriever was bred, according to the Golden Retriever Club.

The sporting dog breed first originated in Scotland in the 19th century and was presented in England for the first time in 1908, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

