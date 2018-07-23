ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A server at a Texas steakhouse who went viral for sharing what he called a racist message from a customer, lied about what happened, his employer told a local newspaper.

Saltgrass says the story that one of their servers shared on social media about receiving a racist note was “fabricated.”

The server, Khalil Cavil, shared a photo of the receipt containing the note to Facebook.

The note said “We don’t tip terrorists” and was shared thousands of times on social media.

At the time, the restaurant corroborated the story and even confirmed they banned the customers from eating there again.

But on Monday, Cavil admitted to the Odessa American he wrote the note himself.

“I did write it. I don’t have an explanation. I made a mistake. There is no excuse for what I did,” he said.

The newspaper’s article said Cavil said he hoped the post would spur conversation “about this hatred that is still going on, that is still here and prevalent. I just wanted people to understand that.”

After sharing the post on Facebook, Cavil received money donations which he tells the newspaper “All money is being processed and being return(ed).” “Most all of it has been returned.”

Cavil said he admitted the lie to Saltgrass Sunday, what he called “the first step into making it right.”

He concluded by telling the newspaper, “I’m sorry. I deeply made a huge, big mistake. And I’m in the process of getting the help that I need.”

Terry Turney, COO of Saltgrass released the following statement on Monday:

“After further investigation, we have learned that our employee fabricated the entire story. The customer has been contacted and invited back to our restaurant to dine on us. Racism of any form is intolerable, and we will always act swiftly should it occur in any of our establishments. Falsely accusing someone of racism is equaling disturbing.”