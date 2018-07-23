DEERFIELD, Ill. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Mondelez Global is voluntarily recalling some of its Ritz Cracker products over potential risk of salmonella.

The New Jersey-based company says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young people, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

What products are affected?

The following products are included in the recall. Click here to get the UPC numbers and “Best When Used By” dates for the recalled items:

Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz

Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs

8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches

35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches

8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches

35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese

8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese

8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese

35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack

Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack

