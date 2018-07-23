The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman at the center of a political scandal – Stormy Daniels – will soon join the single life.

Her husband Glen Crain filed for divorce last week.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford and lives in Forney.

Her attorney, Michael Avenatti tweeted that Daniels’ is vehemently disputing the accuracy of the filing.

Avenatti also said Daniels is asking for privacy. “My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Avenatti began in his tweet. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed,” He continued. “Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority. She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family,” the tweet concluded.

Daniels is already center stage in American politics, suing the President of the United States to undo an alleged nondisclosure agreement.

She has said she had sex with President Trump in 2006 during his marriage to First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump has denied it.

Before the election, Daniels was paid $130,000 to stay silent in a deal handled by Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen. She is suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement.

No stranger to the metroplex, Daniels performed at Bucks Wild strip clubs in Dallas and Fort Worth in April.

“We want to see what made the President, President Donald Trump, pick her,” one patron told CBS 11 News after happily paying $40 to see the show.

Although Daniels was a well-known porn actress before, she has sold out clubs across the country due to her notoriety as a former, alleged fling of Trump.