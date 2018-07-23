Filed Under:Eagle Mountain Fire Department, Eagle Mountain Lake, floating restaurant, floating restaurant fire, Fort Worth, Local TV, vacant building

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Boon-Docks Restaurant at Eagle Mountain Lake Marina burned down Monday afternoon.

The two-story building which was being renovated collapsed amid the flames.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal said it appears the fire started on the second floor but there was no word on a cause.

The owners had planned to reopen the restaurant next year.

It was a two-alarm fire and no one was injured.

screen shot 2018 07 23 at 3 18 39 pm Vacant Floating Restaurant On Eagle Mountain Lake Burns Down

fire at Eagle Mountain Lake (Chopper11)

At 3:30, the Eagle Mountain Fire Department said the fire was under control.

screen shot 2018 07 23 at 3 44 45 pm Vacant Floating Restaurant On Eagle Mountain Lake Burns Down

fire at Eagle Mountain Lake (Chopper11)

Firefighters had a tough time battling the flames because there are no hydrants near the restaurant and the did not have the equipment needed to syphon water out of the lake.

Sources tell CBS11 the restaurant was recently sold.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s