FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Boon-Docks Restaurant at Eagle Mountain Lake Marina burned down Monday afternoon.

The two-story building which was being renovated collapsed amid the flames.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal said it appears the fire started on the second floor but there was no word on a cause.

The owners had planned to reopen the restaurant next year.

It was a two-alarm fire and no one was injured.

At 3:30, the Eagle Mountain Fire Department said the fire was under control.

Firefighters had a tough time battling the flames because there are no hydrants near the restaurant and the did not have the equipment needed to syphon water out of the lake.

Sources tell CBS11 the restaurant was recently sold.