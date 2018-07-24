DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 25-year-old man accused of causing the death of a Dallas police officer will be back in a courtroom today, continuing his fight to be freed on bond.

Adrian Breedlove was rearrested and returned to jail on Monday. He was first taken into custody over the weekend, accused of hitting and killing Senior Corporal Earl “Jamie” Givens who was working as part of the funeral escort for a fellow office who died from cancer.

Initially Breedlove was only in custody a few hours. He posted ten-percent of a $75,000 bond and was released, something that outraged members of the Dallas Police Association.

“I’m not here to say a million dollars, a half million dollars, I think that’s ridiculous. But an appropriate, an appropriate bond amount should’ve been done in the first place and he wouldn’t have gotten out in 24 hours,” said DPA president Mike Mata. “And I think that, that really is what also stuck with officers, is that he was out the very next day.”

But one North Texas defense attorney sees it a different way. Lawyer Barry Sorrels said, “It is a big tragedy when you lose a police officer. But I don’t think that bail in this case should be any different than any other loss of life in an intoxication manslaughter case.”

Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson didn’t want Breedlove to walk out of jail before meeting a number of conditions, including agreeing to wear an ankle monitor and have a car ignition-interlocking device attached to his vehicle. She says he was mistakenly released over the weekend before that happened.

Police say Breedlove’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he got behind the wheel and hit and killed Officer Givens. He is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.

On Monday, Judge Jeanine Howard revoked Breedlove’s bond, pending the completion of his original bond hearing. That hearing reconvenes at 9 a.m.