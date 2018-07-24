  • CBS 11On Air

NORWALK, Conn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

The company took the action on Monday after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

Some Ritz Cracker products were also recalled Monday because of potentially contaminated whey powder.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. The company posted a chart with the product codes on its website.

The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers needing more information can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

