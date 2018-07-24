LONDON (CNN) – When the Beatles album “Abbey Road” was released in 1969 — featuring the Fab Four striding through a crosswalk near their London studio — the imagery added to the persistent rumors that Paul McCartney had actually died a few years earlier and had been replaced by a lookalike.

Many noted that Paul was the only one of the four to be barefoot, and John Lennon and Ringo Starr were in all white and all black, respectively, the colors of mourning in many cultures.

But McCartney said that it was just really hot outside. “It was a very hot day, and I happened to be wearing sandals like I am today, so I just kicked them off because it was so hot. We went across barefoot,” the legendary musician explained. “There was no special meaning.”

McCartney reenacted the “Abbey Road” walk on Monday ahead of the 49th anniversary of the famous album and its cover. The original photograph was taken on August 8, 1969 outside of EMI Studios, and was used as the cover for the 11th studio album from the Beatles.

The singer posted video on his official Instagram account showing fans cheering as he walked.

At 76 years old, McCartney now has new music being released. He played some of the songs from his forthcoming “Egypt Station” album during a secret show on Monday at Abbey Road studios.

One of the singer’s daughters, designer Stella McCartney, shared video of herself, her dad and actress Liv Tyler (daughter of Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler) inside of the studio. The trio joked around with Tyler, saying “Liv” as the elder McCartney responded with “and let die.”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)