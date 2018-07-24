  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brandon Mann, centerfielder, Delino DeShields, demotion, Texas Rangers, triple a

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday the club optioned outfielder Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock and recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Mann from Round Rock.

DeShields has batted .204 with 2 home runs and 18 RBI over 77 games with Texas this season, including a team-high 75 starts in center field.

gettyimages 974047390 e1532464402879 Rangers Send Struggling DeShields To Triple A

Delino DeShields #3 of the Texas Rangers stands on the field after he lines out with a runner on base to end the ninth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The club’s Opening Day centerfielder was on the 10-day disabled list from March 31-April 21 with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

DeShields leads the American League with 10 bunt hits and 9 sacrifice bunts, also ranking tied for fourth in the league with a team-high 18 stolen bases. DeShields’ .065 (3-46) batting average this month is the lowest for any MLB player (minimum 50 plate appearances).

gettyimages 982167558 Rangers Send Struggling DeShields To Triple A

Delino DeShields #3 of the Texas Rangers hits a two-run single against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game on June 23, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Mann has posted no record and a 1.50 ERA (1 ER/6.0 IP) over 4 relief appearances spanning two stints with Texas this season (also May 13-23 and June 15-16) in his first major league action. He last pitched for the Rangers on June 15 vs. Colorado (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER).

Mann has spent the balance of the season with the Express, going 3-0 with a 2.54 ERA (11 ER/39.0 IP) across 29 games/one start. At Triple-A, he has produced a 1.179 WHIP figure while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per 9 innings and just 0.5 home runs per 9. Mann’s last outing with Round Rock was on Friday at Omaha (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO, 17 pitches/9 strikes).

The Rangers are currently in last place in the American League West division with a 42-59 record.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s