ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday the club optioned outfielder Delino DeShields to Triple-A Round Rock and recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Mann from Round Rock.

DeShields has batted .204 with 2 home runs and 18 RBI over 77 games with Texas this season, including a team-high 75 starts in center field.

The club’s Opening Day centerfielder was on the 10-day disabled list from March 31-April 21 with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

DeShields leads the American League with 10 bunt hits and 9 sacrifice bunts, also ranking tied for fourth in the league with a team-high 18 stolen bases. DeShields’ .065 (3-46) batting average this month is the lowest for any MLB player (minimum 50 plate appearances).

Mann has posted no record and a 1.50 ERA (1 ER/6.0 IP) over 4 relief appearances spanning two stints with Texas this season (also May 13-23 and June 15-16) in his first major league action. He last pitched for the Rangers on June 15 vs. Colorado (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R-ER).

Mann has spent the balance of the season with the Express, going 3-0 with a 2.54 ERA (11 ER/39.0 IP) across 29 games/one start. At Triple-A, he has produced a 1.179 WHIP figure while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per 9 innings and just 0.5 home runs per 9. Mann’s last outing with Round Rock was on Friday at Omaha (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 SO, 17 pitches/9 strikes).

The Rangers are currently in last place in the American League West division with a 42-59 record.