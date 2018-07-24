ZEPHYR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tiny West Texas community was evacuated when a grass fire threatened an explosives plant.
The Brownwood Bulletin reports that some 200 residents were evacuated from the Zephyr community around 6 p.m. Monday when the fire neared Orica USA — a dynamite storage plant.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burned through the plant without damaging the explosives, though, and Brownwood/Brown County Emergency Management lifted the evacuation except for those who live on roads emergency crews have closed to traffic.
The Forest Service says the fire began about 2 p.m. Monday with a house fire and had scorched about 500 acres, remaining uncontained as of late Monday.
No injuries have been reported.
Zephyr is about 115 miles southwest of Fort Worth.
