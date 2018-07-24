  • CBS 11On Air

The Texas A&M Forest Service took a photo of the #259 fire in Brown County. (credit: Texas A&M Forest Service/Twitter)

ZEPHYR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tiny West Texas community was evacuated when a grass fire threatened an explosives plant.

The Brownwood Bulletin reports that some 200 residents were evacuated from the Zephyr community around 6 p.m. Monday when the fire neared Orica USA — a dynamite storage plant.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire burned through the plant without damaging the explosives, though, and Brownwood/Brown County Emergency Management lifted the evacuation except for those who live on roads emergency crews have closed to traffic.

The Forest Service says the fire began about 2 p.m. Monday with a house fire and had scorched about 500 acres, remaining uncontained as of late Monday.

No injuries have been reported.

Zephyr is about 115 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

