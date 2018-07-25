NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – April, the giraffe whose pregnancy became an internet sensation last year, is pregnant once again.

Rumors of another pregnancy began circulating late last year. Jordon Patch of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York announced the pregnancy officially on Wednesday morning. Patch said that the new calf is due during the early part of spring, around March.

April’s last pregnancy drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017, before she gave birth to Tajiri on April 15. Many viewers watched a live stream of the birth here on CBSDFW.COM, and even more logged on in the weeks leading up to the event.

Patch said that Tajiri’s father, Oliver, also sired the new calf.

April’s progress can be followed on Animal Adventure Park’s website.

