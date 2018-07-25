NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A representative for Demi Lovato said that she is awake and recovering with her family after the pop singer was reportedly hospitalized Tuesday for a drug overdose.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s representative said in a statement on Tuesday. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

The statement did not provide any details on what led to the singer’s hospitalization.

Emergency officials confirmed that they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to the hospital after receiving a call at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources. Other outlets, including People magazine, also reported her hospitalization based on sources.

Lovato indicated in a song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song “Sober,” she sings the lyrics: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.” In her YouTube documentary released last year, called “Demi Lovato, Simply Complicated,” Lovato openly discussed her cocaine use and battles with alcohol.

FOX pulled its episode of “Beat Shazam” featuring Lovato, which was scheduled to air Tuesday night.

Lovato was also scheduled to perform in Atlantic City on Thursday.

News crews gathered outside of Lovato’s home in the Hollywood Hills, where vehicles were seen entering and leaving on Tuesday afternoon. Their occupants did not stop to speak to reporters.

The hashtag #PrayForDemi trended on Twitter, and several celebrities posted supportive words Tuesday including Missy Elliott, Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley, Kesha, Bebe Rexha, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Kehlani and British electronic group Clean Bandit, whose current single “Solo” features Lovato.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

The singer-actress, who entered rehab in 2010, has struggled with an eating disorder, self-mutilation and other issues. She has spoken out about her battles with drugs and alcohol over the years, and she’s become a role model for young women and men who have faced their own issues.

Lovato grew up in North Texas and her mother is a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Irving.

After appearing as a child actress on the TV series “Barney & Friends,” Lovato broke onto the scene as a teen on the Disney Channel film “Camp Rock” and the network series “Sonny with a Chance.” She went on to become a multi-platinum pop star, launching hits like “Sorry Not Sorry” and ”Heart Attack.” Her 2015 album, “Confident,” earned her a Grammy Award nomination for best pop vocal album.

