CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cedar Hill Police released a sketch Tuesday of suspect who approached a woman walking to a convenience store, threatened her with a pistol and then sexually assaulted her late Friday night.

The suspect is described as a black man between 18 and 22 years old, about 6 feet 2 inches, and has a slim build. He’s clean-shaven with a short Afro-style haircut. He also has two tattoos on both his arms. He was wearing a black shirt, dark-colored jeans and an American flag bandana.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, July 20, officers responded to a report of an aggravated sexual assault involving a weapon in the 200 block of South Clark Road. It was there that officers met with a 23-year-old woman.

The woman told police she was walking to a convenience store when she was approached by a man who convinced her to walk with him. He then led her to a nearby field and displayed a pistol, demanding that she undress.

Police say the suspect sexually assaulted her and took off.

Police are asking anyone who has information on the case to call them at 972.291.5181.

 

 

