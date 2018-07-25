OXNARD, California (CBS11 SPORTS) – The Cowboys will hit the practice field for the first time at Training Camp on Thursday, and when they do, it will be during an “excessive heat warning” in the greater Los Angeles area.

The expected high temperature in the San Fernando Valley is expected to climb to 110 degrees.

But that won’t be the case in Oxnard, where the Cowboys practice.

The high temperature at the Cowboys Training Camp home will be 80 degrees for the first day of practice.

The Cowboys are glad that they will not be working up a sweat at home in Frisco.

The expected DFW high temperature on Thursday is 101 degrees.