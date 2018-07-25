WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A tiger cub found by border patrol agents in April now has a forever home at In-Sync-Exotics.

Smugglers abandoned the cub – now named Kenobi — in a black duffel bag when they fled back to Mexico after attempting to cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

The three men likely intended to sell him to the highest bidder but when they caught wind of border patrol agents in nearby Brownsville, they abandoned Kenobi.

Agents took him to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville to stabilize Kenobi and provide a temporary home.

In-Sync Exotics said it’s proud to provide Kenobi access to the very best in nutrition, veterinary care, enrichment, and friends.

In March a white tiger cub was born at In-Sync Exotics to recently rescued white tigers Assad and Zahra. The cub, named Kylo Ren, was hand-raised after Zahra failed to exhibit the necessary instincts to care for the cub on her own.

As Kenobi served his mandatory quarantine period at the zoo, the two cubs will be introduced shortly after Kenobi’s arrival. Having another cub to play, interact, learn, and nap with stimulates healthy growth and development, just as it would in the wild, according to In-Sync Exotics.