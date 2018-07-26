Filed Under:Celebrity, Clement Brown, Clothing, Detroit, Eminem, Fashion, Rapper, Three Thirteen, trademark

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM) – The Detroit Free Press reports that fashion designer Clement Brown of the Three Thirteen shop is trying to block Eminem’s trademark request for his apparel line, E13. Brown has held a trademark for his Three Thirteen brand since 2010, and the rapper born Marshall Mathers filed his pending request last year.

Eminem’s clothing line logo turns the “E” backward so it appears as the number three, creating the visual effect of Detroit’s area code, 313.

Black Friday: Eminem X @carhartt. Link in bio.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

Brown says the battle over hometown intellectual property claims isn’t personal and that he respects Eminem. But he says it’s “imperative that we have ownership of our creations.”

Eminem’s attorney, Barbara Friedman, says the rapper will defend his trademark request.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s