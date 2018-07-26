By J.D. Miles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three of the 15 men caught up in Collin County’s largest child porn sting operation ever have pleaded guilty in court.

A former Plano dispatcher Kirk Martinez was sentenced to five years in prison and ten years probation in a Collin County courtroom Thursday.

He’s one of the 15 men arrested in an undercover investigation called Operation Medusa led by the Collin County District Attorneys Office and FBI.

Operation Medusa resulted in the arrest of men charged with crimes ranging from promotion of child pornography to online solicitation of a minor.

Online sex exploitation arrests (Collin County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Another defendant, Scott Palomares, was sentenced to six years deferred as well as a third defendant who pleaded guilty, Gustavo Villalobos.

In the Martinez case, prosecutors say an FBI agent went undercover online posing as a mother and the former dispatcher asked if she would allow him to sexually abuse her daughter.

Prosecutors called them all predators.

Several other defendants still await trials.

