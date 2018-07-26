PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was killed Thursday morning on Plano Road when the car she was riding in was hit by another traveling at a high rate of speed.

It happened at 2:20 a.m. as the car she was in travelled northbound on Plano Road and approached the light at Forest Lane. Another car driven by a 30-year-old man failed to control its speed and slammed into the back of the car.

The victim and the driver of the car that was hit were transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The arrestee fled the scene on foot and was located in the backyard of a residence in Garland hours after the accident.

He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries and was placed under arrest for Manslaughter and Failure To Stop And Render Aid.