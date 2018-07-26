NEW YORK (CNN Money) – You can soon tune back in to RadioShack. The twice-bankrupt brand is being reborn, but it won’t be as noticeable as before. Instead, it will be called ‘RadioShack Express’ and operate as a store-within-a-store of 100 HobbyTown locations across the United States.

“We are excited about the HobbyTown partnership, as it will allow us to re-engage and directly serve our core hobby and DIY communities,” said Steve Moroneso, CEO of General Wireless Operations, which owns the 97-year-old RadioShack brand.

HobbyTown sells specialty toys. The company said that the partnership “will enhance the product selection and services” at its locations.

It’s been quite a ride for RadioShack over the past three years. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2015, when General Wireless acquired the company. It filed for bankruptcy again in 2017, which led to many of its 1,500 stores being shut down. Roughly 400 standalone stores in rural locations are still open.

