FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The man accused of lighting two Molotov Cocktails inside two Hulen Mall stores in May has pleaded guilty to arson.

Craig Michael Tezeno, 46, of Fort Worth, faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

According to court documents filed in the case, on May 11, Tezeno walked into the Dillard’s in Hulen Mall with a glass bottle filled with gasoline and a rag.

While in the store, Tezeno lit the rag and placed the Molotov Cocktail on the floor. Then, Tezeno went to Sears and lit a second Molotov Cocktail.

Tezeno placed both of these devices in the stores hoping to start a fire and cause damage to the store and its property, according to the U.S. Attorney Northern District of Texas.

On May 18, 2018, Tezeno returned to the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas and re-entered the Sears store. While in the store, Tezeno lit a third Molotov Cocktail and placed it on the floor.

No one was injured either time according to Fort Worth Police.

“This guilty plea marks the culmination of several weeks of hard work, dedication, and cooperation between federal, state, and local authorities,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox. “Through their efforts, we were able to identify and bring to justice an arsonist who put the safety of the people of the Northern District of Texas at risk.”

“This investigation is a great example of federal, state and local agencies working together to stop a clear and present threat to our communities,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent-in-Charge, Eric K. Jackson. “With the help of the United States Attorney’s Office, we are holding this subject accountable for his actions that occurred at the Hulen Mall.”