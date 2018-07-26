DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo welcomed home its beloved 285-pound giant Galápagos tortoise named Twelve after a 16-month stay in the zoo’s A.H. Meadows Animal Health Care Facility.

He eased back into his habitat with much fanfare and a couple of dozen people cheered and held signs welcoming him home.

The Dallas Zoo shared video of the happy event.

In March 2017, the 30-year-old reptile developed a challenging pressure wound on the underside of his right rear leg that would not heal, causing him lameness, the zoo explained in a news release.

After multiple surgeries; outside consultations with human doctors on wound care; and the use of innovative electromagnetic pulse therapy, Twelve’s wound finally healed.

He was recently given a clean bill of health to return to his habitat with the zoo’s six other Galápagos tortoises.

Before mingling back in with his fellow tortoises, he stopped to enjoy a fancy spread of fruits and veggies.

Throughout Twelve’s hospital stay, hospital keepers went to great lengths to ensure the massive, grass-loving tortoise was comfortable and enriched, which included growing special grass for him to enjoy indoors during the winter months with UV lights to keep him warm.

Due to the location and the nature of the wound, and the slow healing rate for reptiles in general, Twelve’s case proved to be challenging but Dallas Zoo’s animal care team gave him the expert care he needed to fully heal.