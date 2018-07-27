DALLAS (Hoodline) – Looking for the cocktail bar of your dreams? We’ve found a lineup of new spots worth checking out in Dallas. Here are some places to visit the next time that you’re in search of inventive new drinks.

Izkina

2801 Elm Street, Deep Ellum

Izkina is a Spanish-influenced cocktail and tapas bar located in the new Deep Ellum Hostel.

Cocktails include the Señora Asesin (Absolut Elyx, strawberry shrub, lemon and cava), the Melódica (Spanish brandy, Priorat vermut, maraschino and lemon oil) and the Jardín María (Fords, tomato water, celery syrup and lemon). Izkina also has beers and wines.

Along with drinks, you can score cold and hot tapas including Spanish tinned fish, meat and cheese boards, quesos and more.

It’s still the early days for Izkina, which has received just one review on Yelp thus far. Delilah C. visited the new spot on July 21 and wrote, “From the lights, to the seating, to the bar and the walls, everything was so clean and crisp. Just beautifully simple. … I asked [the bartender] which drink was his favorite and he made me the Señora Asesin. It was perfectly crafted!”

Izkina is open from 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM daily.

Imoto

2400 Victory Park Lane, Victory Park

Imoto is an upscale Japanese restaurant and bar that offers sushi, pan Asian fare and cocktails. Imoto, which means ‘little sister’ in Japanese, is helmed by chef Kent Rathbun.

The full bar features artisan cocktails, an extensive wine list and music.

As far as food goes, expect dishes like the Hong Kong Style Black Cod (with mixed choy, carrots and mushrooms), the Little Sister’s Korean Fried Chicken (gochujang butter and honey soy glaze) and the Imoto Bacon and Eggs (soft scrambled duck egg, crispy pork belly and yuzu hollandaise).

Imoto has received positive feedback from diners with a current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews.

Yelp user Jill C. reviewed Imoto on June 19 and wrote, “So extremely friendly and knowledgeable about all the unique creations on this incredible dinner menu, as well as wonderful cocktails, and attentive to everyone’s needs. The vibe in this restaurant is like nowhere we have ever been in Dallas.”

Khang L. noted, “The place is gorgeous and the ambiance is intimate yet lively. The service here is impeccable too.”

Imoto is open from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Monday through Thursday, and 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

3D Cantina

2707 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Suite 103, Park Row

3D Cantina is a family-owned cocktail bar and Tex-Mex eatery.

Drinks include daiquiris, like the Hurricane, strawberry and piña colada, and mimosas. You can also score beer and wine. If you get hungry, complement your cocktail with nachos, tacos, boudin and more from its menu.

3D Cantina currently holds 5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Yelp user Anne K. reviewed 3D Cantina on July 2 and wrote, “If you’re looking for great comfort food with a side of ‘pow’ on the side, try the shrimp quesadillas and a daiquiri. You will not regret this. Only game in town with great drinks, amazing food and a super friendly staff all at the same time!”

Kimberly P. added, “If you enjoy delicious Mexican food and awesome daiquiris, this is definitely a place you should try. I had the shrimp quesadillas and a mango daiquiri, which were both fantastic. Actually, the daiquiri was so good, I had two!”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. 3D Cantina is open from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM Monday through Thursday, 11:00 AM through 10:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and 12:00PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday.