COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM) – A bear that was trapped in storm drain was freed thanks to some help from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Thursday.

A witness told KKTV that he noticed a bear near Old Colorado City and Lower Gold Camp Road at around 4 p.m. The bear was stuck in a sewer as it was raining.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified and worked to free the bear.

After the manhole cover was removed, the bear was able to make its escape.