DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton County Sheriff’s Department is rallying behind a young North Texan with a rare blood disorder.

Friday they held a bone marrow drive for 10-year-old Hallie Bernard – who was diagnosed with a very rare bone marrow disorder, Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA), at 13 months of age.

Now Bernard is on a waiting list for a life-saving bone marrow transplant.

And hopefully, with the help of a group called Hallie’s Heroes‘ in her honor, she will get one.

Hallie’s Heroes’ mission is to raise money to fund research to find a cure for DBA, to educate and advocate for bone marrow donors, and to host bone marrow drives in order to find matches for all patients.

It was formed four years ago.

And while they’ve found matches for dozens of other patients, they’re still looking for Hallie.

To learn more about Hallie’s Heroes and how you can help, please contact members of their Board of Directors at: info@teamhalliebea.org.