  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under:Beckley Avenue, Dallas, Interstate 35E, road construction, Southern Gateway Project, Traffic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If your weekend plans are going to take you south of downtown Dallas, then you might want to change your schedule. A construction project will completely close Interstate-35E, as crews work to demolish the Beckley Avenue bridge.

This is all part of the Southern Gateway Project, where 11 miles of roadway is being rebuilt and widened, including parts of Highway 67 and Interstate-35E south of downtown Dallas. Construction on this project started earlier this year and will not be completed until 2021.

The closure is expected to last from 9:00 p.m. on Friday through 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed, as well as the Zang Boulevard and 12th Street bridges, for safety reasons.

“Drivers will have to detour off the highway at the Beckley Avenue exit,” explained project spokesman Keith Bilbrey. “We will have temporary detours set up to get around the closure. We’re doing this so that this bridge can be taken down safely and as quickly as possible, without any kind of interruption.”

You can text THE SOUTHERN GATEWAY to 31996 or click here to receive updates on the construction project.

Bilbrey called this the largest road construction project in southern Dallas County in the last 50 years. “Just be patient,” he told drivers on Friday. “If you can find an alternate route, find an alternate route. We do realize there will be some backups, and as few cars in this area as possible would help.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s