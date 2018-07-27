DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If your weekend plans are going to take you south of downtown Dallas, then you might want to change your schedule. A construction project will completely close Interstate-35E, as crews work to demolish the Beckley Avenue bridge.

This is all part of the Southern Gateway Project, where 11 miles of roadway is being rebuilt and widened, including parts of Highway 67 and Interstate-35E south of downtown Dallas. Construction on this project started earlier this year and will not be completed until 2021.

The closure is expected to last from 9:00 p.m. on Friday through 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Both directions of the interstate will be closed, as well as the Zang Boulevard and 12th Street bridges, for safety reasons.

“Drivers will have to detour off the highway at the Beckley Avenue exit,” explained project spokesman Keith Bilbrey. “We will have temporary detours set up to get around the closure. We’re doing this so that this bridge can be taken down safely and as quickly as possible, without any kind of interruption.”

Bilbrey called this the largest road construction project in southern Dallas County in the last 50 years. “Just be patient,” he told drivers on Friday. “If you can find an alternate route, find an alternate route. We do realize there will be some backups, and as few cars in this area as possible would help.”