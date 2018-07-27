Filed Under:Carriers, Clouds, danger, Engineering, Fan Blades, flight, GE, General Electric, Mike Van de Ven, Passenger, Safran, Southwest Airlines
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes its final approach to Tampa International Airport May 23, 2008, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says cracks in fan blades like the flaw blamed for a fatal accident have been found at other airlines, and the engine maker is considering recommending more frequent inspections.

Southwest’s chief operating officer, Mike Van de Ven, says he knows of “maybe four or five” reports of cracked fan blades at other carriers.

The engines are made by a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran, which didn’t immediately return messages for comment Friday.

Van de Ven said Thursday that GE is considering recommending airlines inspect and lubricate fan blades every 1,600 to 1,800 flights instead of every 3,000 flights. He says Southwest is doing that.

In April a passenger died after a blade sheared off and a broken piece of the engine struck the Southwest plane.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s