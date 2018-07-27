MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite need your help identifying a man who backed over a pedestrian at a gas station then drove off without trying to help.

It happened in the parking lot of Kwik Fuel and Food, located in the 3000 block of Big Town Blvd.

The suspect’s vehicle is a full size 2007 to 2014 General Motors SUV with a sunroof.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is a Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 20 years old with short hair, wearing a white “DALLAS COWBOYS” shirt at the time of the felony offense, long blue shorts and blue/white shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373.TIPS; or contact Investigator Rodriguez at 972.216.6632.