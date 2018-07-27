Police Ask for Help Identifying Callous Criminal
Filed Under:driver, Hispanic Suspect, Hit and Run, Investigator Rodriguez, Kwik Fuel And Food, Mesquite Police, Terrible

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite need your help identifying a man who backed over a pedestrian at a gas station then drove off without trying to help.

It happened in the parking lot of Kwik Fuel and Food, located in the 3000 block of Big Town Blvd.

The suspect’s vehicle is a full size 2007 to 2014 General Motors SUV with a sunroof.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is a Hispanic male, approximately 16 to 20 years old with short hair, wearing a white “DALLAS COWBOYS” shirt at the time of the felony offense, long blue shorts and blue/white shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373.TIPS; or contact Investigator Rodriguez at 972.216.6632.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s