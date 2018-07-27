Andrew Safigan is accused of indecency with a child

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old Weatherford man faces a charge of indecency with a 9-year-old girl.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Safigan for two separate incidents in the spring of 2017.

The alleged crimes happened at a home on Deerwood Court.

Investigators said while Safigan was tucking the girl into bed, he touched her inappropriately.

It’s unclear what the relationship is between the man and now 10-year-old girl.

According to the arrest affidavit, a $25,000 bond has been recommended.