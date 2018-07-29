ROCKWALL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Rockwall County are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Royse City man early Friday morning.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. about a body on the roadway on FM 548, just north of North Munson Road.

The body was identified as Eloy Aguilar.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Aguilar.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla, and it will have front damage to the right-passenger side.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office at 972.204.7001.