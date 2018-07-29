  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMInspiration Ministries
    12:00 AMCSI: Miami
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, Eloy Aguilar, Hit and Run, Rockwall County, Rockwall County Sheriff's Office, Royse City
Eloy Aguilar (GoFundMe)

ROCKWALL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Rockwall County are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Royse City man early Friday morning.

The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. about a body on the roadway on FM 548, just north of North Munson Road.

The body was identified as Eloy Aguilar.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run. The family has set up a GoFundMe page for Aguilar.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2009-2013 Toyota Corolla, and it will have front damage to the right-passenger side.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office at 972.204.7001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s