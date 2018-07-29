WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
HOUSTON (AP) — Harris County authorities say they’re seeking at least three suspects for the shooting death of a good Samaritan who tried to save a 16-year-old neighbor from being robbed at gunpoint.

Sergio Bruno says the 29-year-old shooting victim, Moyses Arreguin, was like a brother to him. He says he was chatting Friday night with Arreguin, who lived a few homes away, and then was sitting on the back of his truck alone when men who had been driving on the street jumped out of their car, pulled a gun on him and demanded cash.

Arreguin apparently spotted the confrontation, ran over and used a baseball bat on one of the robbers before he was shot several times.

The armed attackers fled in their car.

